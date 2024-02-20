Two forestry workers say they were targeted while driving along State Highway 15/Mangakahia Rd last week.

Northland police have charged a second man after forestry workers claimed they were chased 20km along a Northland highway.

Police revealed the arrests were part of their efforts targeting a group of associates carrying out a spree of vehicle crimes across the region’s roads.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said the alleged offending took place in Ōmāpere, Opononi, and Tītoki in the past month.

Last week the Advocate shared the ordeal of two forestry workers reportedly tailgated and rammed by two men in a stolen 4WD along State Highway 15 in the dark.

Police last week arrested a 47-year-old man in relation to the incident. He was charged with two counts of assault with a blunt instrument over the incident.

Clayton announced a 52-year-old has been jointly charged with two counts of assault with a weapon. He will next appear in the Whangārei District Court on February 21.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid.”

The arrests follow a separate incident in the Far North on Anniversary Weekend, in which a tourist sleeping in his vehicle was assaulted early on January 28.

The man’s vehicle was allegedly vandalised before the assault that Clayton said had left him badly shaken.

“The man’s belongings were taken at the time but we have also recovered some of his property when arrests were made late last week.”

A 26-year-old man was charged with aggravated robbery in relation to the incident.

He and a 47-year-old man face eight charges related to a series of incidents in Opononi and Ōmāpere, namely along Hokianga Harbour Dr.

Clayton said the charges involved unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, threes counts of theft ex-car and receiving property.

“These incidents have created numerous victims and inflicted harm against our community, in which we have seen violent and brazen acts being carried out.

“We know our community do not stand for this sort of offending and we will continue to put people before the court.”

Clayton appealed to the public for sighting of a white Toyota Prado seen around Twin Bridges on Mangakahia Rd on February 15 or parked near a petrol tanker or in the surrounding area.

Information can be shared by calling 105 or via www.police.govt.nz/use-105 - quote file number 240216/4453, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.