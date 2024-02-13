Footage taken from inside the forestry worker's ute shows the tailgater's frightening behaviour. Video / Supplied

A pair of forestry workers claimed they were chased by another motorist for 20 kilometres along a Northland state highway while driving to work early in the morning.

Whangārei resident Timmy Barnes was driving along State Highway 15 to his work in Pakotai with a colleague when a Landcruiser being mostly driven with its lights off came up behind them about 5.30am while it was still dark.

Barnes believed two people were in the vehicle that started tailgating them near the Tītoki general store and along Mangakahia Rd.

“I had to tap the brake lights just so I could see them behind me as they had no lights on,” he said.

" ... At one stage the wheels on my ute were making a whirring sound because they had pushed their car so close up against mine.”

Barnes claimed they were trying to run him off the road.

“They pulled up alongside me at one point, the whole time they were shining a torch out of their car so I couldn’t see in.”

The dangerous situation was made worse as the area had no cell phone reception.

“I was worried because I thought what if they do cause an accident, you know there’s little reception out there,” Barnes said.

During the chase his workmate told him to “just drive”, fearing the duo could have a gun.

Barnes said while the pair failed to push them off the road, they continued to tailgate until the vehicles reached Pakotai, after which they disappeared.

As the ordeal played out, Barnes’ colleague had contacted their boss and asked him to call police as the reception was poor.

He was yet to hear from any officers. The Advocate has contacted police for comment.

Barnes believed the driver may have done something similar before, given how comfortable they appeared carrying out the driving behaviour.