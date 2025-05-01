Cordons were put in place around the roundabout in Kawakawa, and the southern cordon at Waiomio Rd.

“AOS staff voice appealed the address before midnight, and eventually cleared the property, however, no offenders were present,” Johnston said.

Cordons were stood down around 1am, and police inquiries remained ongoing.

Johnston said a second firearms incident was also being investigated, which was reported at a Kaikohe property around 11.15pm.

“At least two men made threats towards the occupant of this address, before assaulting him, but medical attention was not required.”

Johnston said he acknowledged the co-operation of motorists who were turned around or delayed at the cordons near Kawakawa overnight.

“Police need to take these matters seriously and we do not tolerate threatening or violent behaviour involving firearms.

“What I can say at this stage is that we do not believe these events to be random, and police are following lines of inquiry in the investigation.”

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.