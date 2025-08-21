Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police investigate reports of gunfire in Whangārei suburb of Ōtangarei

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Police were called to Ōtangarei after reports of a firearm being discharged at a property on Matai St. Photo / NZME

Police were called to Ōtangarei after reports of a firearm being discharged at a property on Matai St. Photo / NZME

Police have raised their presence in a Whangārei suburb today after reports of gunfire overnight.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said police responded to reports a firearm had been discharged at a property an address on Matai St in Ōtangarei about 1.50am.

No injuries were reported.

Pilmer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save