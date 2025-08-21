The reports come after three shootings in two days in the lower North Island town of Levin.

Police are investigating after a man turned up at a healthcare centre on Monday with a gunshot wound to his thigh, the Herald reported.

Then, a house was shot at on Monday evening from a moving vehicle.

In the third incident, five shots were heard on another street, with police finding a shed that had been shot at.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham described the events as “brainless violence” which put people at risk of harm.

Pilmer encouraged anyone with information on the Ōtangarei incident who had not yet spoken to them to call 105, referencing job number P063551304.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.