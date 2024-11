Police were called to a Whangārei address at around 5am after a man suffered from two stab wounds. Photo / NZME

A man was left with two stab wounds after an incident in the Whangārei suburb of Woodhill early on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Oakland Avenue address at about 5am.

The victim was found with moderate injuries, believed to be two stab wounds, and was taken to hospital, police said.

One person has been arrested.

Police are now working to establish the circumstances around what happened.