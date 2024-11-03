One man was taken to hospital in a serious condition here he awaits surgery while two other victims were treated for injuries before discharge. Photo / NZME

Police are urging anyone with information or footage to contact them after a large fight in central Whangārei saw one man hospitalised overnight.

Two men are due to appear in court on Monday with changes including assault with intent to injure, common assault, intent to injure wounds and possession of methamphetamine.

Acting Detective Sergeant Wahanui Reihana said police received reports around 12.50am on Sunday about a large fight outside a bar on Butter Factory Lane.

“On arrival, police discovered one male unconscious on the ground,” Reihana said.

“He was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where he remains, requiring surgery.