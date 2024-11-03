Advertisement
Fight outside Whangārei bar leaves one man hospitalised, arrests made

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
One man was taken to hospital in a serious condition here he awaits surgery while two other victims were treated for injuries before discharge. Photo / NZME

Police are urging anyone with information or footage to contact them after a large fight in central Whangārei saw one man hospitalised overnight.

Two men are due to appear in court on Monday with changes including assault with intent to injure, common assault, intent to injure wounds and possession of methamphetamine.

Acting Detective Sergeant Wahanui Reihana said police received reports around 12.50am on Sunday about a large fight outside a bar on Butter Factory Lane.

“On arrival, police discovered one male unconscious on the ground,” Reihana said.

“He was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where he remains, requiring surgery.

“A further two victims were also taken to hospital and treated for injuries before they were discharged.”

Two men will appear in Whangārei District Court tomorrow - a 19-year-old charged with common assault, assault with intent to injure, with intent to injure-wounds, and possession of methamphetamine; and a 34-year-old charged with intent to injure wounds and assault with intent to injure.

A 27-year-old man was charged with fighting in a public place and assault with intent to injure, and is due in court on November 11, Reihana said.

The Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is making further inquiries and is urging anyone with information or footage to contact police via 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers and quote file number 241103/5365.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

