Police want help after a Kaikohe store was held up by four men, allegedly armed with a hammer and tyre iron.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police want help after a Kaikohe store was held up by four men, allegedly armed with a hammer and tyre iron.

Police are appealing for witnesses and sightings of a white car, after four men armed with a hammer and tyre iron held up a Northland store.

The incident happened in the Far North town of Kaikohe on Tuesday about 11.20pm.

Police said the aggravated robbery involved the four men entering the store on Broadway, allegedly jumping the counter and taking items, including cigarettes and cash.

Police are appealing for information or sightings of this white Toyota Aqua, with registration PSR418, allegedly used in an aggravated robbery in Kaikohe on Tuesday night.

A staff member had to run to the back of the shop and lock themselves in.