Search warrants led police to arrest four people after a Northland store got robbed.

Four men have been arrested following the aggravated robbery of a Waipapa electronics store earlier this month.

Northland police were alerted to a group of offenders entering the store near Kerikeri armed with weapons, threatening staff and customers on August 4.

On Tuesday morning Mid North CIB executed simultaneous search warrants in the Wainui Valley area and arrested four people.

Three, aged 16, 20 and 23, have been charged with aggravated robbery, and a 37-year-old has been charged with receiving stolen property.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Fouhy said a number of display cabinets in the store were damaged and one staff member was assaulted.