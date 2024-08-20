Advertisement
Armed men who carried out aggravated robbery in Northland arrested

Avneesh Vincent
By
Multimedia Journalist, Northern Advocate·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Search warrants led police to arrest four people after a Northland store got robbed.

Four men have been arrested following the aggravated robbery of a Waipapa electronics store earlier this month.

Northland police were alerted to a group of offenders entering the store near Kerikeri armed with weapons, threatening staff and customers on August 4.

On Tuesday morning Mid North CIB executed simultaneous search warrants in the Wainui Valley area and arrested four people.

Three, aged 16, 20 and 23, have been charged with aggravated robbery, and a 37-year-old has been charged with receiving stolen property.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Fouhy said a number of display cabinets in the store were damaged and one staff member was assaulted.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured,” he said.

Fouhy added that while arrests have been made, police still need the public’s help to identify two people involved in the robbery and police were still seeking the getaway vehicle.

The vehicle was a black Mazda saloon with registration FDD437.

“This was a distressing incident for the victims, and we are committed to holding all those involved to account,” Fouhy said.

All four men have been remanded in custody and will appear at the Kaikohe District Court today.

Northlanders with any information can contact 105 and quote the file number 240804/3523.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.







