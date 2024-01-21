Runner number 1 takes an early lead in the noon pig race, at the 2024 Kaikohe A&P Show on Saturday

By Peter de Graaf / RNZ

In the most anticipated political race since last year’s general election, a piglet named David Seymour has beaten porker “The Jones Boy” - named in honour of NZ First’s Shane Jones - by a nose.

The parliamentary-themed pig race was the highlight of the Kaikohe A&P Show, which drew an estimated 3500 people to the Far North town on Saturday.

A&P Society president and pig race commentator Richard Dampney said it was the show’s biggest crowd in many years.

Other attractions included horse events, shearing competitions, dog trials, the Northland Gumboot Throwing Championships, animal displays, and free tours of the nearby Ngāwhā geothermal power station.

Showgrounds entry and all rides were free for children aged 14 and under, to give families an affordable and fun day out.

Ten-year-old Ivy Southee, from Waiotira, with a family calf named Daisy. Photo / RNZ / Peter de Graaf

Three pig races were held during the day with eight piglets, each wearing a numbered bib, vying for glory on a circular track featuring ramp and tunnel obstacles.

The final race also featured piglets named after Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, Labour leader Chris Hipkins and Greens co-leader James Shaw, but on the final straight they were no competition for coalition partners Seymour and Jones.

Two-year-old Aurora-Storm, from Taheke, gets acquainted with a goat while mum Ariana Wilson looks on. Photo / RNZ / Peter de Graaf

Dairy goats were increasingly popular at the Kaikohe show. Photo / RNZ / Peter de Graaf

Pig racing was the biggest drawcard of this year's Kaikohe A&P Show. Photo / RNZ / Peter de Graaf

Kaikohe shepherd Kauri Warmington and King compete in the dog trials. Photo / RNZ / Peter de Graaf

