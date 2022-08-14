The Far North's Waipapakauri Bombers have been awarded the 2022 Taitokerau Rugby League title after one of the most thrilling, closely fought - and controversial - grand finals in living memory.
The home side, declared last year's joint winners with Moerewa after the final was derailed by Covid, dominated the first half at Waipapakauri Domain on Saturday and looked to be heading for a comfortable win.
The second half, however, saw a gutsy comeback by the Ōtāngarei Knights - unbeaten all season and playing only their second year in the TRL - who fought their way back to 24-24 at fulltime.
The Whangārei-based team missed two penalty attempts in extra time so, with the score still deadlocked, the title was awarded to the team that scored next.
The close contest and second-half reversal made victory all the sweeter for the Bombers, and will likely set up an intense rivalry for years to come.
It may also further boost the following of a breakaway league that now thoroughly dominates the sport across Northland.
Grand Final results
Toa Ariki (premiership) division: Waipapakauri Bombers 24 Ōtāngarei Knights 24, win to Waipapakauri.
Rangatira division: Ngāti Kahu Sharks 34 Whangaroa Marlins 26.
More photos to come...