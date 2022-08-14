Fullback Sam Henry celebrates as he scores a second-half try for the Ōtāngarei Knights. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Fullback Sam Henry celebrates as he scores a second-half try for the Ōtāngarei Knights. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Far North's Waipapakauri Bombers have been awarded the 2022 Taitokerau Rugby League title after one of the most thrilling, closely fought - and controversial - grand finals in living memory.

The home side, declared last year's joint winners with Moerewa after the final was derailed by Covid, dominated the first half at Waipapakauri Domain on Saturday and looked to be heading for a comfortable win.

The second half, however, saw a gutsy comeback by the Ōtāngarei Knights - unbeaten all season and playing only their second year in the TRL - who fought their way back to 24-24 at fulltime.

The Whangārei-based team missed two penalty attempts in extra time so, with the score still deadlocked, the title was awarded to the team that scored next.

The close contest and second-half reversal made victory all the sweeter for the Bombers, and will likely set up an intense rivalry for years to come.

It may also further boost the following of a breakaway league that now thoroughly dominates the sport across Northland.

Grand Final results

Toa Ariki (premiership) division: Waipapakauri Bombers 24 Ōtāngarei Knights 24, win to Waipapakauri.

Rangatira division: Ngāti Kahu Sharks 34 Whangaroa Marlins 26.

So close... Ōtāngarei Knights fullback Sam Henry stretches out and gets the ball down as he's brought down in a bruising tackle, but he's just shy of the line. Photo / Peter de Graaf

No prizes for guessing Lynnette Hoterene, and her Scottish terrier-Maltese cross Milly, are huge fans of the Knights. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Halftime entertainment included children's running races on the pitch. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Knights' Sam Henry fends off a tackle as he heads for a second-half try. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Waipapakauri Bombers captain Conor O'Sullivan hugs his partner Te Aumihi Jones and young son Hautangaroa moments after the win was awarded to the home side. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Waipapakauri Bombers, with captain Conor O'Sullivan, right, hold the coveted TRL Grand Final shield. Photo / Peter de Graaf

More photos to come...