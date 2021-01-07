Photos of the year: Lockdown, election and a tornado - 2020 in review

A mini tornado ripped through Pukenui in August, Sarah Boniface from Far North Civil Defence surveys the damage.

Last year was one to remember - or should that be to forget - with a number of challenges facing Northland and New Zealand.

As part of our look back on 2020, Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham has chosen some of his favourite images to capture the unprecedented year that was.

2020 will be remembered as the year of Covid-19 and while it did dominate there were other events that made the news. Photographer Michael Cunningham was there to capture the stillness of the lockdown, the election and the lives of Northlanders. Here is a selection of his favourite photos of the year.

National Party leader Judith Collins on the campaign trail ahead of the October general election.

During the level 4 lockdown teddy bears in windows became a welcome sight. This monkey in Onerahi caught Mike's eye.

A simple message in the sand at Langs Beach during lockdown.

While surfing was off during the lockdown surfer dad Brett Summerlee and his daughter Eve found a surf spot only metres away from his parent's home in Onerahi.

First day of level 2: Andy Hancox from Whangārei had been pulling his hair out for 8 weeks waiting for a trim at the Barbers in Bank St.

A very quiet State Highway 1 at Oakleigh during lockdown.

Good Samaritan Nikau Munroe Rawiri mows Cynthia Brown's lawn. The story of Rawiri's good deed made headlines around the country.

Winston Peters on election night at the Duke of Marlborough in Russell.

