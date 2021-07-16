Northern Advocate Photos: Howl of a protest sweeps Northland 16 Jul, 2021 08:31 AM Quick Read
Howl of a Protest tractors make their way through Kerikeri. Video / David Fisher
Thousands of people and more than 1600 utes, tractors, trucks and tradies' vans turned out as part of the nationwide Howl of Protest in Whangārei, Dargaville, Kerikeri and Kaitaia on July 16. The Northern Advocate's Tania Whyte, Peter de Graaf, Karina Cooper and Avina Vidyadharan captured some of the action in Whangārei and Kerikeri.
Ute owners gather at Barge Park in Whangarei ahead of the protest. Photo / Tania Whyte Jacinda Matson brought her hunting dogs Hugo and Frida to the Whangārei protest. Photo / Tania Whyte Cameron and Charlie Bellamy joined the Whangārei 'howl of protest' convoy in a tractor. Photo / Tania Whyte Mark Rolland and Boyd Matson at Okara Drive in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte Ethan Hooper, Melissa Dickenson with 3-month-old Scarlett Hooper, Eddie Dickenson with Penny Hooper, 2, and Miriam Dickendon from Follyfoot Farm in Whakapara. Photo / Tania Whyte Utes roll up to Okara Park in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte Crowds gather at Whangarei's Okara Park for the protest. Photo / Tania Whyte Trevor Barfoote addresses the Whangārei gathering. Photo / Tania Whyte Brett Thomasson and Frank Newman declare 'enough is enough' at the Whangārei protest. Photo / Tania Whyte Robin Grieve of Act makes an impassioned plea at the Whangārei gathering. Photo / Tania Whyte Whangarei organiser Tracey Thomasson is congratulated on the turnout. Photo / Tania Whyte Kody came out to show his displeasure towards the increased dog fees in Whangarei. Photo / Avina Vidyadharan Pipiwai dairy farmer Daryl Barge at Friday's protest in Barge Park, Whangārei. Photo / Karina Cooper Pip Newman and her family wait at Barge Park for their chance to take their message on the road. Photo / Karina Cooper From left, Jess Newick, 19, Doug Butcher, Caroline Newick, and daughter Sophie, 15, at the Whangārei protest. Photo / Karina Cooper Jess Newick, 19, Snoop, Sophie Newick, 15, Doug Butcher, Spot, Caroline Newick, and shy farm dog Jan in the back, at Barge Park in Whangārei. Photo / Karina Cooper Signs on a ute at the Kerikeri protest. Photo / Peter de Graaf Farmers and forestry contractors John and Carmen Zielinski of Kaikohe make their feelings known at the Kerikeri protest. Photo / Peter de Graaf Susan Nicholson of North Hokianga with Jax, not your typical farm dog. Photo / Peter de Graaf Utes crawl down the Heritage Bypass during the Kerikeri protest. Photo / Peter de Graaf The ute-loving Rowe family make their views known at the Kerikeri protest. Photo / Peter de Graaf Opua farmer Gray Phillips on his trusty old tractor at the Kerikeri protest. Photo / Peter de Graaf Tractors rumble down the Heritage Bypass during the Kerikeri protest. Photo / Peter de Graaf Police closed off part of Kerikeri's one-way system as the protest convoy made its way around town. Photo / Peter de Graaf Daniel Flanagan and son Samuel, 5, of Paihia, say thanks to farmers during the Kerikeri protest. Photo / Peter de Graaf