Photos: Howl of a protest sweeps Northland

Howl of a Protest tractors make their way through Kerikeri. Video / David Fisher

Thousands of people and more than 1600 utes, tractors, trucks and tradies' vans turned out as part of the nationwide Howl of Protest in Whangārei, Dargaville, Kerikeri and Kaitaia on July 16. The Northern Advocate's Tania Whyte, Peter de Graaf, Karina Cooper and Avina Vidyadharan captured some of the action in Whangārei and Kerikeri.

Ute owners gather at Barge Park in Whangarei ahead of the protest. Photo / Tania Whyte

Jacinda Matson brought her hunting dogs Hugo and Frida to the Whangārei protest. Photo / Tania Whyte

Cameron and Charlie Bellamy joined the Whangārei 'howl of protest' convoy in a tractor. Photo / Tania Whyte

Mark Rolland and Boyd Matson at Okara Drive in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

Ethan Hooper, Melissa Dickenson with 3-month-old Scarlett Hooper, Eddie Dickenson with Penny Hooper, 2, and Miriam Dickendon from Follyfoot Farm in Whakapara. Photo / Tania Whyte

Utes roll up to Okara Park in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

Crowds gather at Whangarei's Okara Park for the protest. Photo / Tania Whyte

Trevor Barfoote addresses the Whangārei gathering. Photo / Tania Whyte

Brett Thomasson and Frank Newman declare 'enough is enough' at the Whangārei protest. Photo / Tania Whyte

Robin Grieve of Act makes an impassioned plea at the Whangārei gathering. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangarei organiser Tracey Thomasson is congratulated on the turnout. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kody came out to show his displeasure towards the increased dog fees in Whangarei. Photo / Avina Vidyadharan

Pipiwai dairy farmer Daryl Barge at Friday's protest in Barge Park, Whangārei. Photo / Karina Cooper

Pip Newman and her family wait at Barge Park for their chance to take their message on the road. Photo / Karina Cooper

From left, Jess Newick, 19, Doug Butcher, Caroline Newick, and daughter Sophie, 15, at the Whangārei protest. Photo / Karina Cooper

Jess Newick, 19, Snoop, Sophie Newick, 15, Doug Butcher, Spot, Caroline Newick, and shy farm dog Jan in the back, at Barge Park in Whangārei. Photo / Karina Cooper

Signs on a ute at the Kerikeri protest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Farmers and forestry contractors John and Carmen Zielinski of Kaikohe make their feelings known at the Kerikeri protest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Susan Nicholson of North Hokianga with Jax, not your typical farm dog. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Utes crawl down the Heritage Bypass during the Kerikeri protest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The ute-loving Rowe family make their views known at the Kerikeri protest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Opua farmer Gray Phillips on his trusty old tractor at the Kerikeri protest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tractors rumble down the Heritage Bypass during the Kerikeri protest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Police closed off part of Kerikeri's one-way system as the protest convoy made its way around town. Photo / Peter de Graaf