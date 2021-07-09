Northlanders to join nationwide protest against attacks on 'rural life'

A Northland hikoi last month opposed Significant National Areas, above. Hundreds of rural Nortlanders are expected to protest on Friday about SNAs and other issues affecting the community.

Hundreds of Northlanders are expected to protest on tractors, utes and more next week as part of a simultaneous "howl of protest" in more than 40 centres across the country.

Farmers, tradies, rural businesses and more will on July 16 take to the streets of Whangārei, Kaitaia, Kerikeri and Dargaville against what they say are an increasing number of government policies interfering with their lives.

Kerikeri protest coordinator Kate Lowe said rural people were sick of the increasing number of government policies impacting their lives.

These included Significant Natural Areas (SNAs) on private land, national policy statements on freshwater and biodiversity management, three waters and the ute tax.

Whangārei protest organiser Tracey Thomassen said she'd had enough of the ever-increasing number of changes. About 200 tractors and utes expected to travel several kilometres through Northland's biggest city from Maunu at noon on Friday.

Next week's national noon protest will see protesters on tractors, utes, horseback, foot and more from Kaitaia to Invercargill air their anger in the event, coordinated by rural lobby group Groundswell NZ.

One of Northland's biggest protest marches last month saw more than 2000 people from all corners of Northland converge on Far North District Council's Kaikohe headquarters against SNAs. The hikoi expressed predominantly Māori and also farmer anger over the new rules.

Lowe said Kerikeri's noon protest would see protesters leave from the town's main sportsground and drive through the town on their farm and business vehicles.

The "howl of protest" through Kaitaia's main town is also expected to include protesters on horseback.

Northland's four events are part of 44 simultaneous noon protests from Kaitaia to Invercargill.

A new interactive map showing where the simultaneous protests are happening has been posted to the Groundswell NZ website at https://groundswellnz.co.nz/events/