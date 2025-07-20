A person was seriously hurt after falling down a steep bank in Whangārei this morning. Photo / NZME

Person seriously injured after fall near SH14 into Horahora stream

A woman is in a serious condition after falling down a steep bank into a stream near State Highway 14 in Whangārei this morning.

Emergency services have provided limited details but said they were alerted to the incident in Horahora just before 8am.

Hato Hone St John dispatched an ambulance and a rapid response unit to the scene near Maunu Rd.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent two crews from Whangārei, who arrived around 8.15am and had completed the rescue by 8.40am.

The woman was transported to Northland Base Hospital.