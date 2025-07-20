Home / Northern AdvocatePerson seriously injured after fall near SH14 into Horahora streamBy Sarah CurtisMultimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·20 Jul, 2025 10:59 PMQuick ReadSubscribe to listenAccess to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.Subscribe nowAlready a subscriber? Sign in hereListening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditA person was seriously hurt after falling down a steep bank in Whangārei this morning. Photo / NZMEA person was seriously hurt after falling down a steep bank in Whangārei this morning. Photo / NZMEA woman is in a serious condition after falling down a steep bank into a stream near State Highway 14 in Whangārei this morning.Emergency services have provided limited details but said they were alerted to the incident in Horahora just before 8am. Hato Hone St John dispatched an ambulance and a rapid response unit to the scene near Maunu Rd. Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent two crews from Whangārei, who arrived around 8.15am and had completed the rescue by 8.40am.The woman was transported to Northland Base Hospital.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, most of which she spent court reporting in Gisborne and on the East CoastSaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditLatest from Northern AdvocateNorthern AdvocateFar North twins honour late brother through firefighting journeyNorthern AdvocateThe fastest guns in but NZ shearers still beaten in WalesPremiumNorthern AdvocateRetirement village's affordable housing dream fails, properties hit marketSponsoredSolar bat monitors uncover secrets of Auckland’s night skyAdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.