Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Person seriously injured after fall near SH14 into Horahora stream

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

A person was seriously hurt after falling down a steep bank in Whangārei this morning. Photo / NZME

A person was seriously hurt after falling down a steep bank in Whangārei this morning. Photo / NZME

A woman is in a serious condition after falling down a steep bank into a stream near State Highway 14 in Whangārei this morning.

Emergency services have provided limited details but said they were alerted to the incident in Horahora just before 8am.

Hato Hone St John dispatched an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save