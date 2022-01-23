Northland emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash in Waipū. Photo / File

Northland emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash in Waipū. Photo / File

A woman has died after her car and a truck collided at an intersection in Waipū this morning.

She died at the scene of the crash which occurred at the intersection of Nova Scotia Dr and Uretiti Rd around 8.40am.

Police were unable to confirm whether the truck driver was injured in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit is currently carrying out enquiries into the collision.

Diversions are currently in place with police indicating they may be ongoing for some time.

Motorists are asked to use The Braigh or Shoemaker Rd as an alternative to Nova Scotia Dr.

The serious crash is the second to unfold on Monday morning after a car ploughed into a power pole on Ranfurly Dr in Dargaville shortly before 7am.

The driver was taken to Dargaville Hospital in a critical condition and may be airlifted to Whangārei Hospital for further treatment.