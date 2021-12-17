Person dies after Far North boaties discover them unconscious in water

Pukenui is a water-lovers paradise located near popular coastal spot Houhora Heads in the Far North. Photo / Ivor Bates

A person has died after boaties discovered them unconscious in the water along a popular stretch of coastline in the Far North.

The person was found unresponsive floating in the water off the coast of Pukenui, near Houhora Heads, by occupants of a nearby boat shortly after 1pm.

The boaties pulled the person from the water and immediately started CPR while police and a St John ambulance rushed to the scene.

Emergency services quickly took over after arriving but the person was unable to be revived.

A police spokesman said enquiries were underway to identify the person and contact their next of kin.

They were unable to make any further comment.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.