Peria School’s original bell was rung to mark the school’s 150th celebrations by ex student Neil Olsen, 97, and his wife Zoe and current student Rangimaria Raumati-Nathan.

As people entered Peria School for its recent 150th jubilee celebrations, the huge macrocarpa tree watched on having witnessed such events over many, many decades.

As tradition goes ex students, staff, Board of Trustees and friends of the school were greeted by the ringing of the original bell by ex-student Neil Olsen, 97, and his wife Zoe and current Peria School student Rangimaria Raumati-Nathan. This signalled the start of the pōwhiri welcoming all onto the school grounds and this is when the magic began.

It was a hugely successful and well organised day, from the formality of the pōwhiri followed by Ropi Nathan and John Kingi as speakers to the welcoming speeches by Claire Olsen (jubilee organiser) and principal Ariana Williams. Further tradition saw the cutting of the jubilee cake by oldest female ex-pupils Pansy Foster, 95, with Val Folkard and student Ella Roberts. The morning was interluded with some waiata and instrumental entertainment, including the new Peria School song Te Rui ō Pēria written especially for the jubilee.

Te Moana was a popular room to enter where all the photo albums and historical memorabilia were on display, including the old Gordon Macpherson video covering the years from 1949 to 1977.

Peria School’s 150th jubilee cake is cut by ex-pupils Pansy Foster, 95, with Val Folkard and student Ella Roberts.

The Peria School albums were a huge success, as the photos took people on a walk down the memory lane of their school days. The other big highlight of the day was the opening of the “Time Capsule Egg” instigated by Nigel Brown and created by his family and students in 2001. This caused much excitement and laughter by the students who had put their thoughts in writing as to where they would be in 22 years time. The common themes were looking after our environment, some were going to be rich and live in big mansions, drive fancy cars, marry models and travel the world. Others would be married with children, some without, others with children but not married. These were a source of great amusement.

Throughout the day there were roll calls for decade photos starting from 1930 followed by past staff and family groups, all taken by our school photographer of many years, Rory Thomson. There was also the very popular 2023 Jubilee merchandise on sale as a keepsake of the day.

The “Time Capsule Egg” planted at Peria School in 2001 was reopened at the school’s 150th jubilee.

The jubilee lunch was held in the big marquee with Toastmaster John Garton, presiding over those gathered, followed with speeches by John Olsen and Jason Tane. It was then a time to reminisce and revive memories for past pupils and attendees. Neil Olsen, oldest ex-pupil enrolled in 1931 shared a story of throwing stones at the fish mongers van and getting the strap only to be followed up by going home and getting a second dose of the same from his father. Ganny Nathan, Ray Olsen, Alyson Ibbotson (Moore), Ruby Hack (Fletcher) and Robin Dunn (Macpherson) also shared stories of their memories at Peria School. The day wound up with a closing speech by recent ex pupil, Isabella Maria, and closing karakia by Flynn Dangen, current pupil.

This special day of remembering and uniting wouldn’t have been possible without the much-appreciated help from Te Hiku Community Trust, Kauhanga Marae and Peria A & P Association.



