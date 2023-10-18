Kaitāia’s Subway branch is to re-open next Wednesday.

Subway re-opening

Kaitāia’s Subway branch is re-opening next week, four months after it shut temporarily over what management called a “significant staff shortage”.

The branch closed in early June after several staff members resigned en masse, the Age understands.

A sign on the closed store on Commerce St says the branch is re-opening on Wednesday next week.

Kapa haka kids

Two Far North groups will be among three from Te Tai Tokerau that will be competing in the Te Mana Kuratahi kapa haka competition from the end of the month.

This year, the event is being held in Nelson and broadcast live to Māori+ and the Te Reo Channel from October 30 to November 3.

Ngā Huiarau o Kawakawa, from Kawakawa Primary School, Ngā Mahuri from Te Rangi Aniwaniwa and Nga Mataapuna o Hora Hora from Te Kura o Hora are all taking part.

Peria School’s 150th

Peria School is one of the Far North’s oldest schools and will be celebrating its 150th jubilee on Saturday.

Pupils enrolled in 1873 at the first public Māori school in the North. The local Ngāti Kahu elders requested of the Māori Land Court the “cleverest teacher with the best qualifications” for the new school. John Francis Capper was appointed headmaster, with his wife, Agnes Capper, as assistant teacher. The first Māori student to enrol was Mereana Tangata, who went on to become the first Māori registered nurse in New Zealand.

One of the highlights of the jubilee will be the opening of the time capsule from the 125th jubilee. This contains stories written by the pupils attending the school in 1998. There is reason to believe the school strap, last used in the 1980s, will be in the time capsule.

For further information, contact claireo@peria.school.nz or call 09-408 5834. Registrations can be made at www.peria.school.nz

Garden safari

The Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled Garden Safari fundraiser will be on November 18 and 19. This year. it is the turn of the gardeners in the Far Far North from Awanui to Ngataki to showcase their gardens. Programmes are available at Mitre10, the i-Site at the Te Ahu Centre and CBEC in Kaitāia, Bloomfields in Taipa, Gloss Stationary in Mangōnui and PlantZone in Kerikeri.

Young Māori Farmer Award

Young Far North Māori farmers can put themselves forward for a major award.

Entries are open for up-and-coming young Māori working on dairy farms around the country to enter the prestigious Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award (AYMF).

The award was inaugurated in 2012 and is designed to recognise the achievements of young Māori in the farming and horticulture sectors. In 2024, the competition is for dairy – in a three-year cycle, young Māori involved in horticulture and sheep and beef are also recognised.

More details are available at www.ahuwhenuatrophy.maori.nz.