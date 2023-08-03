Police at the scene of a reported ram-raid at Michael Hill Jeweller in Whangārei on Wednesday afternoon

People who were in and around as witnesses or filming the aggravated robbery at the Whangārei Michael Hill jewellery store are being asked to get in touch with police for investigation purposes.

Charges have been laid against five people who allegedly entered the store reportedly wearing balaclavas and brandishing weapons around 3.50pm.

They allegedly stole some jewellery by smashing into glass cabinets, assaulted two staff by pushing them to the floor and took off in a stolen vehicle before police caught up with them and recovered the stolen items.

Whangārei CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy said police have set up an online portal for photos and video that would be used to assist the investigation. Some videos of the robbery have appeared on social media platforms.

“It was a busy time of day and we are aware there were a number of people filming what unfolded at the store. Police are asking those filming or who witnessed the events to get in touch with us.”

“Anyone with still images or video footage should go to the portal set up: https://cool.nc3.govt.nz,” he said.

Michael Hill chief executive Daniel Bracken denounced the robbery.

He said the brand was devastated and disturbed especially since the company was deeply rooted in the Whangarei community.

“Whangarei is the original home of Michael Hill Jeweller, where we opened the doors to our first store in 1979.”

“Our thoughts are with the team and immediate support is being provided to them - and will be ongoing. The safety of our team and our customers is always our key priority, and we are continually monitoring the comprehensive safeguarding measures we have in place, in consultation with retail security specialists.”

Some of the jewellery taken has been recovered by police

Bracken said the company thanks the police for their quick response and the ongoing support provided by the community.

McCarthy said those charged were all male aged between 15 to 19.

“If anyone has additional information, we are asking you to come forward and contact us.”

People with information can also contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 230802/8514 or contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



