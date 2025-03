Coopers Beach in the Far North is a popular swimming and tourist hotspot. Photo / NZME

Coopers Beach in the Far North is a popular swimming and tourist hotspot. Photo / NZME

A person was struck by a vehicle this morning at Coopers Beach in the Far North.

Emergency services responded to reports of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on State Highway 10 about 8.45am.

The person suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Kaitāia Hospital.

Hato Hone St John said an ambulance attended.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand also attended and assisted the ambulance crew.