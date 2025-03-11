Advertisement
Fuel theft from hospice nurse’s car adds strain to Mid-Northland service

Yolisa Tswanya
Hospice Mid-Northland is concerned its cars could be targeted again as police investigate a fuel theft. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating a report of theft after fuel was stolen from a nurse’s vehicle at the Hospice Mid-Northland in Kerikeri.

With no secure parking and limited security options, Hospice Mid-Northland staff are concerned it could happen again, adding pressure to an already stretched service.

Hospice Mid-Northland chief executive Cristina Ross said the incident had increased financial strain and left staff feeling vulnerable.

She said the thieves had tried opening the fuel cap but, after failing, ripped the tank open from underneath the car.

The car was towed to get repaired at a cost of $4000.

“It’s a bit of a concern as we worry it might become a point of access for petrol. We don’t have a lock-in facility to put our cars in. We have security coming around each night but we can’t put all the cars behind a gate.”

Hospice Mid-Northland provides free specialist palliative care for people living with a life-limiting illness

“We have over 100 patients that we are looking after and being a vehicle short puts extra pressure on staff … if need be, we will use our own cars.”

She said she understood the service was in an area with a lot of deprivation but said the hospice would be willing to help people get access to fuel cards if they were really in need.

“We deliver a free service to our community, and we get about 36% of our funding from Health New Zealand and we have to make up the shortfall.

“We do the majority of it at our hospice shops and we also have other fundraisings throughout the year. Hospice Mid-Northland is barely able to meet costs so it is heartbreaking to have this done.”

A police spokesperson said a report was received on February 26, with the incident occurring in Kerikeri the night before.

“Police are making inquiries into any CCTV footage from nearby, which will be reviewed as part of ongoing inquiries.”

Police asked anyone who may have information to call the police, using the reference number 250227/9858.

“We also encourage the community to look out for each other and if you see any suspicious activity happening, please contact us on 111 immediately.”

