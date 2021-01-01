Peaceful, family-friendly start to 2021 in Bay of Islands

The New Year got off to an explosive start in the Bay of Islands with fireworks, not fisticuffs, dominating family-friendly festivities in traditional hotspots like Paihia.



The annual midnight fireworks show, which is paid for by Bay of Islands businesses, risked being cancelled because of the Covid pandemic and the resulting loss of tourism income.

A last-ditch appeal for cash by Business Paihia paid off, however, and the show was able to go ahead.

The fireworks were launched from an old car ferry moored between Paihia and Russell.

Earlier in the evening the Biggest Little Circus performed two shows on the Village Green and Paihia's Baptist Church put on a free sausage sizzle until well after midnight.

Until two years ago Paihia was one of Northland's worst trouble spots with alcohol-fuelled fights along Marsden Rd and dozens of arrested revellers shuttled to the police cells in Kaikohe by prison van. Vast quantities of alcohol, which is banned in most public areas in Paihia, would be seized and tipped out.

Thursday night's festivities were, however, largely trouble-free and notable for a relaxed, family atmosphere. The crowds dispersed earlier than in past years with the streets all but deserted by 1am.

Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson, of Mid North police, said the number of people in Paihia appeared to be down on previous years.

He was pleased with the demeanour of most revellers and the relatively family-friendly atmosphere.

''A number of people are still choosing to breach the liquor ban, which is disappointing, but otherwise I'm happy with events.''

As of 1.30am three people had been arrested, two for disorderly behaviour and one for assault with intent to injure, after police allegedly saw a man kicking another man on the ground on Marsden Rd.

Around 1.45am police investigated reports of another assault in the Kings Rd area.

Just over 30 police officers, spread over different shifts, were on duty in Paihia during the night.

Another two were based on Urupukapuka Island where there were no issues, Robinson said.

There were no major issues at other traditional Northland holiday spots on New Year's Eve, apart from at Whananaki.