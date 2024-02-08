Emergency services are attending a serious crash in the Far North. Photo / Bevan Conley

One patient is in a serious condition after a crash involving a ute in Panguru, in the Far North.

Ambulance officers are currently treating the patient at the scene on West Coast Rd and one helicopter has responded, a Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said.

Initial reports suggested the patient was trapped under a rolled truck, however on arrival the vehicle was a ute and the driver was not trapped, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.

Kohukohu, Broadwood and Ahipara Fire Stations all responded to the incident as well as one ambulance.

Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency were notified just after 10am this morning.

The Advocate understands there are no road blockages.

