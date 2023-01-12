Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Parua Bay residents want community consultation before popular, historic wharf is demolished

Mike Dinsdale
By
5 mins to read
Parua Bay residents Colin and Marjorie Edwards with Deborah and Allen Jowitt are worried the Parua Bay Wharf will be demolished by Whangārei District Council without any public consultation, as they say they were promised

Parua Bay residents Colin and Marjorie Edwards with Deborah and Allen Jowitt are worried the Parua Bay Wharf will be demolished by Whangārei District Council without any public consultation, as they say they were promised

Parua Bay residents are worried Whangārei District Council will demolish their wharf without going through promised public consultation over the popular facility.

The council closed the wharf to the public in July, due to safety

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate