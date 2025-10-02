Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Palestine Solidarity Network rallies in Whangārei after Government decision

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

About 50 people stood outside Shane Reti's Whangārei office yesterday to protest against the Government's decision not to recognise a Palestinian state. Photo / Brodie Stone

About 50 people stood outside Shane Reti's Whangārei office yesterday to protest against the Government's decision not to recognise a Palestinian state. Photo / Brodie Stone

The Government’s announcement on Saturday that it would not yet recognise a Palestinian state sparked a protest in Whangārei.

About 50 people gathered outside Whangārei MP Dr Shane Reti’s office yesterday after Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters’ address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York last Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save