Peters told the Northern Advocate that he stood by the entirety of his speech.
Palestine Solidarity Network member Shaun Davison said New Zealand’s refusal to join other countries in their recognition of the state of Palestine was “deeply shameful”.
Fellow network member Jenny Hammond agreed Saturday had been a “day of deep shame” for New Zealand.
“This Government has just rewarded the Israeli Government for their two years of genocide.”
Medical aid group Doctors Without Borders and other international organisations, including the UN and Amnesty International, have labelled the situation in Gaza a “genocide”, calling for immediate global action.
He repeated the Government’s view that New Zealand supported a two-state solution and Palestinian self-determination.
He said it believed that recognition of Palestinian statehood was a matter of when, not if, but also that now was not the right time because Hamas, which remained in control in Gaza, could misuse recognition as propaganda.
“New Zealand has condemned Israel’s response to Hamas’ October 7 attack that led to this current conflict as grossly disproportionate.”
The Government had called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages, unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza, and had announced a contribution of $10 million to Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, he said.
A former Doctors Without Borders volunteer at the protest said she had been in Gaza in 2019 and had seen how difficult conditions were back then.