They held placards that called for sanctions against Israel and an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Palestine Solidarity Network members addressed the crowd about Peters’ “staggering” speech to the UN.

Mentions of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Reti and Peters were met with shouts of “shame” from the crowd.

Peters told the Northern Advocate that he stood by the entirety of his speech.

Palestine Solidarity Network member Shaun Davison said New Zealand’s refusal to join other countries in their recognition of the state of Palestine was “deeply shameful”.

Fellow network member Jenny Hammond agreed Saturday had been a “day of deep shame” for New Zealand.

Palestine Solidarity Network members Jenny Hammond and Tim Howard both spoke to the attendees in front of National MP Shane Reti's Whangārei office on Wednesday. Photo / Palestine Solidarity Network

“This Government has just rewarded the Israeli Government for their two years of genocide.”

Medical aid group Doctors Without Borders and other international organisations, including the UN and Amnesty International, have labelled the situation in Gaza a “genocide”, calling for immediate global action.

Hammond said the Government was standing on the wrong side of history and called for sanctions against the Israeli military.

She was angry at Reti for not meeting the Palestine Solidarity Network despite several attempts.

“We are his constituents. He is our member of Parliament, therefore our voice and our advocate to Parliament, but he refuses to meet with us.”

Reti was aware of yesterday’s protest, saying he respected the right to protest peacefully.

He did not respond to the claim that he had refused to meet the Palestine Solidarity Network.

He repeated the Government’s view that New Zealand supported a two-state solution and Palestinian self-determination.

He said it believed that recognition of Palestinian statehood was a matter of when, not if, but also that now was not the right time because Hamas, which remained in control in Gaza, could misuse recognition as propaganda.

“New Zealand has condemned Israel’s response to Hamas’ October 7 attack that led to this current conflict as grossly disproportionate.”

The Government had called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages, unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza, and had announced a contribution of $10 million to Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, he said.

A former Doctors Without Borders volunteer at the protest said she had been in Gaza in 2019 and had seen how difficult conditions were back then.

A protest was organised outside Shane Reti's Whangārei office after the Government announced it would not yet recognise Palestinian statehood.

She said it had felt like a prison.

“The lack of humanity is awful.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada for formally recognising Palestine.

He has suggested that recognising a Palestinian state would reward Hamas after what he called the “greatest savagery against Jews since the Holocaust”.

Luxon has been approached for comment.

