Postcard of Parihaka trig (L-R) Mr Noton, F. Mogford, Lewis James, V. Dudding (Exhibit 1966.74.6)

We have recently opened a new exhibition in our Mim Ringer Gallery.

I undertook research and talked to many individuals to uncover stories relating to Parihaka and Manaia. When writing text to accompany an exhibition, you want to say enough to gauge interest, but not overwhelm. There is a lot to look at and take in at a museum and you want to avoid “museum fatigue” by overloading visitors with information. This article provides an opportunity to give an extended account of an entertaining story relating to Parihaka.

In the early 1930s, Mr G. Stuart masterminded the first ascent of Parihaka in a motor car, predating a cut road. He selected a standard model, four-cylinder, 9 hp Singer car (9 hp equates to a third of the power of today’s ride-on mowers). No modifications were made, only the body was removed to lighten the load.

Photograph of Parihaka by Frederick George Radcliffe 1863-1923 (Exhibit 1968.58.176)

In this venture, Stuart was supported by two mechanics from Wyllie’s Garage, a reporter, and a photographer. Stuart drove the car through rugged bush, avoiding holes from gum digging past where possible, while the rest of the party followed on foot. Stuart had to tackle thickets of tea tree, steep inclines, and the disparate trials of clay-rich and sandy soils.

The party were successful in their ascent, but a gully hindered their arrival to the true summit, where the trig stood. This venture was an advertising stunt to attest to Singer’s power, reliability, and clearance. Stuart was the manager of Campbell Motors on Rathbone Street, a car dealership that sold Singer cars.

Though not a Singer, this is a car from the 1920/30s and is a similar build to the one G. Stuart drove up Parihaka (Exhibit 1998/7/17)

It should be noted that Stuart did not attempt this stunt on a whim - it seems he was in training. Stuart had previously participated in “reliability trials”. These trials were instigated to test a vehicle’s ability in difficult terrains, inclines, and other tricky situations so that the public could make informed purchases.

These trials also aimed to alleviate fears of motorcars and to convince the public of their safety and reliability. These events took place all over the world. One of the first events in New Zealand was the North Island Motor Reliability Contest 1906, which began in Auckland and finished in Wellington. Stuart entered a reliability trial on 23 May 1931 in a 7.8 hp Singer. This event was run by the Auckland Automobile Association. Stuart may have viewed this trial as training for the ultimate test – the ascent of Parihaka.

The Singer catchphrase was “Singer for Certainty” and its successful climb up Parihaka is a testament to this. If you have more information about G. Stuart or this event, please email operations@kiwinorth.co.nz.

Ashleigh McLarin

Exhibitions Curator

Whangārei Museum

Kiwi North

Advertisement for Campbell Motors and Wyllie’s Garage, Rathbone Street, Whangārei. Northern Advocate, December 21, 1934,



