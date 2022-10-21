The bust is 21cm tall and is made of pewter. Photo / Supplied

By Ashleigh McLarin - Exhibitions Curator at Whangārei Museum, Kiwi North

Objects tell stories and as these articles prove, there are endless stories to be uncovered within our collection.

The symbolism on the crested helmet was a point of interest but my research uncovered further unanticipated intrigue - a case of unconfirmed identity.

Although I did not know who this bust represented when I came across him in one of our collection storerooms, I soon identified him, or so I thought.

There are many identical bust copies out there. Some copies are sketched on paper and others are carved or cast in marble, plaster, bronze or silver.

This bust is 21cm tall and is made of pewter (2019.37.1). Some of these busts reside in prestigious European museums like the Vatican Museum, the Royal Academy of Arts and The British Museum.

I was thrilled to have identified this man - it was Menelaus, King of Sparta. Menelaus was the husband of Helen, and it was her abduction that sparked the Trojan War. Menelaus and his brother, Agamemnon, united the Greek people and led a lengthy conflict that ended with the Trojan horse ploy.

The story was coming together but then I came across a contradiction: other sites identified this bust as Ajax.

It turns out, all these busts are based on sculptures known as the Pasquino Group. This group of statues are believed to be copies of an original Hellenistic bronze dating 200-150 BCE.

They depict two male figures, one carrying the limp, lifeless body of the other. The Paquino Group have been interpreted either as Menelaus carrying the body of Patroclus or Ajax carrying the body of Achilles. The busts are copies of these larger sculptures, focusing on the active figure, Menelaus or Ajax.

There is no definitive answer as to who this figure is - that is still up for debate.

So then, what does the symbolism imply to the individual? In ancient Greece, centaurs represented beastly impulses, which a civilised man must fight against. This struggle is depicted on the helmet.

The battle between an eagle and a snake represents the battle between good and evil. It also symbolises a significant battle, which for Menelaus and Ajax was the Trojan War.

And lastly, two poised lions are on each earpiece top. The lions symbolise the strength of the wearer. Menelaus and Ajax were fierce warriors.

Many of these bust copies were made in the 19th century. At that time, Ancient Greece was of popular interest. Philhellenism was an intellectual movement that had a deep-seated love of Greek culture.

Greek mythology was well-liked as the stories were universal. The trials and tribulations of gods and mortals were relatable as we could empathise with their emotions and actions.

The presence of these mythological stories in art in western civilisation is profound. None more so than the Trojan War, which is narrated through literature and art.

With borders now open, you have the opportunity to visit esteemed museums abroad.

Yet know you don't have to travel the 17,000km-plus to see Menelaus/Ajax - one bust lives right here at the Whangārei Museum.