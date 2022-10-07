How to feel about these sad looking penguins carved from whale tooth? Photo / Supplied

How to feel about these sad looking penguins carved from whale tooth? Photo / Supplied

Whaling in New Zealand is a contentious subject which is perhaps why I had such mixed emotions when I came across this little penguin in the museum at Kiwi North.

It is carved out of whale tooth and has two metal eye inserts that give it a distinctly sad appearance from some angles.

It is thought to be an artistic rendition of an emperor penguin, endemic to Antarctica, which is why it is also thought to be carved specifically out of a humpback, right or sperm whale tooth, as these are found in both New Zealand and Antarctic waters.

The art of engraving or carving in bone is called scrimshaw, a term that dates back to the mid-16th century.

Its etymology is uncertain but it is believed to have been influenced by a surname.

Cetacean tooth and a cloak pin. Photo / Supplied

Early examples of scrimshaw were tools carved by sailors on whaling ships, using the by-products of whales which will have been easily accessible to them while out at sea.

The term scrimshaw later extended to works of art created by sailors.

Our little penguin is one of many intricately carved items of whalebone currently on display. Some are highly decorative like a folding paper fan made from hand-painted paper. The montures sticks (mounts) and side guards are made from thin strips of whalebone.

A gentleman's handle atop a walking stick was a popular use of carved bone or ivory. This particular handle is considered pretty cheeky, depicting a woman's leg with upturned toes.

The reason scrimshaw was so popular here was because whalebone and other byproducts were common and easy to acquire.

While it is thought that Māori very rarely hunted whales, it is believed that they did eat stranded whales and use bones and teeth to create tools, weapons and adornments.

A Bay of Islands Māori chief from 1769. Photo / Supplied

One example on display of an intricately carved Māori implement is a patu parāoa, made from whalebone as opposed to stone, as the lighter weight would have made it easier for use as a ceremonial weapon.

Another is a patiti handle which was found in 1870 and would initially have been attached to a blade for use as an axe.

Traditionally, ornaments made from whale bone were considered taonga and to wear them, be they a carved comb, cloak pin or pendant, signified high rank within a tribe.

Whaling ships regularly visited the southern oceans in the 1800s and frequented Northland shores.

A folding paper fan made from hand-painted paper. Photo / Supplied

The peak year for whaling was 1839, during which time it is estimated that around 200 whaleships were working in New Zealand waters.

Commercial whaling was a major economic activity for Europeans who predominantly hunted southern right and sperm whales in the 1800s, before moving on to humpback whales in the 1900s.

Patu paraoa and patiti. Photo / Supplied

In 1946 New Zealand became one of the founding members of the International Whaling Commission (IWC) which is responsible for the conservation and management of cetaceans, which are aquatic mammals, including whales, dolphins and porpoises.

New Zealand is now known internationally for its ongoing advocacy of whale conservation.

People continue to visit us here from around the world to hunt for whales, but happily, instead of harpoons, they now use cameras for that perfect shot.

• Mel Williams is from the Visitor Services at Kiwi North