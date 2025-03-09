But it has struck me that we don’t often hear our community talking about Whangārei in the same way as those who visit.

Are we too shy? Do we not want our secret to get out?

Either way, it is time to start talking about how great Whangārei and Northland are.

The Fritter Festival has been going for 10 years

Aside from our obvious summer drawcards, such as the Fritter Festival (which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year) and ArtBeat (which just keeps getting bigger and better), we’ve added new instant favourites, including Taste Whangārei, which is back again on March 20.

This popular event features live performances and fresh food from many of the unique cultures that make up our district.

Other events, such as our Love it Here festival, Puanga Matariki, Puanga on a Plate and Savour Northland, all help to share that authentic Northland flavour that makes Whangārei so great.

For our sporting fans, we have just completed the amazing 2025 Vantage National Masters Hockey Tournament (seven full days across two venues) and on July 5, the Māori All Blacks will play Scotland in Whangārei.

This historic rugby game marks 25 years since the two sides last met, and I know the crowds will be spilling out into our streets in celebration. Whangārei will be the envy of New Zealand.

We need to move the dial with the way we talk about Whangārei, as it really is a great place to be.

We need to look at it through the eyes of our visitors, seeing the golden beaches with clear water, the lush native greenery, the uniquely Northland towns, markets and events.

Waipu Cove was the ultimate winner of Best Beaches 2025. Photo / Tourism New Zealand

We have the most beautiful coast in New Zealand, and I can say that with confidence after the NZ Herald ‘Best Beach 2025’ competition awarded our beaches not once, not twice, but five times.

It’s time to take pride in what we have. We’re more than just a stop on adventures up North, with sports, events, art history and culture. Whangārei is a destination in its own right.

Our district is one of New Zealand’s best-kept secrets, and while I understand why many may want to keep it that way, it’s now time to open our arms and welcome the rest of New Zealand and the world to our beautiful slice of paradise.

Let's take out the title of best place to live, work and play, be proud of our district and let the secret out: 'Come on up to Whangārei!'












