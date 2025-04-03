Advertisement
Ōtamatea High School raises over $21,000 for Cancer Society in Relay for Life

The Ōtamatea High School team, made of Year 13s and dedicated staff, were the driving force behind the $21,000-plus raised for the Cancer Society.

A rural high school in Northland managed to raise the most in the region for the Whangārei Relay for Life.

Ōtamatea High School’s Year 13 students put in the hard yards over the past few months to raise money and awareness for the Cancer Society.

This year’s efforts were also in memory of late teacher Dave Burnell, who spearheaded the school’s fundraising efforts for 13 years.

Senior dean Jessica Baker said it had been an incredible effort from the Year 13s, some of whom organised the events themselves.

Mufti days, fill-a-bag clothing sales, raffles and a school concert all contributed to the students’ tally, putting them third in fundraising efforts before the Relay for Life even began.

The 52 students attending the relay also had online fundraising profiles, which were shared across social media with family and friends.

One student managed to raise $1900 alone.

Then on Saturday, March 29, 52 students and 10 staff headed along to the Trigg Sports Arena in memory of all those lost to cancer.

Baker said most people had been touched by cancer in their lives, whether indirectly or not.

She felt it was also great to be able to follow Burnell’s legacy of dedicated fundraising.

Baker attended herself, and she said the students were buzzing with excitement.

“It was a really nice community buzz, and it was quite emotional.”

The Ōtamatea High School team rested up while students held the baton around the course.
With a person on the track at all times passing on their baton named “Louis Baton”, they managed to hit above $21,000.

One pair ran 134 laps over the entire weekend, while another student completed 113 laps.

Some ran in blow-up dinosaur costumes, no less, and one of their staff members even won best dressed for her crochet pink outfit.

Meanwhile, head girl Maggie Burke – sporting a banana costume – won the talent quest at the relay for her singing and guitar strumming.

Ōtamatea High School head girl Maggie Burke won the talent show at the Relay for Life in Whangārei.
Baker said it was clear the students enjoyed being part of a “bigger picture” event.

She was proud of the immense effort from both staff and students.

“It’s set quite a high bar for the future,” she said.

In total $135,000 was raised by Whangārei Relay for Life participants.

Ōtamatea High School exact tally for the Cancer Society was $21,064.

Whangārei Girls’ High School came in at second with $19,030, and Pompallier Catholic College third with $17,164.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

