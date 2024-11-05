The spokesperson said while they do not have data on how Northland compares to other regions when it came to gang members’ firearms access, it was worrying that gang members have access to firearms.

The spokesperson added that a known gang member will not be granted a firearms licence, as laid out in Section 24A of the Arms Act.

“Clause K relates specifically to people with gang connections, as a circumstance for refusing a firearms licence: ‘the person is a member of, or has close affiliations with, a gang or an organised criminal group’.

“Te Tari Pūreke has access to and checks the police’s National Intelligence Application (NIA). Additionally, we conduct interviews with the applicant, and referees – normally a family member of the applicant, and a second referee who has known the applicant for a long time (who is not a family member).”

According to the police’s Firearms Information Summary Reports, released last month, there are over 231,500 individual and 428 dealer firearms licences across New Zealand. Northland has 12,820 individuals with firearms licences, and 22 dealers.

Gun Control NZ co-founder, Philippa Jasbek, said while the law did not allow gang members to apply for firearms licences, the young age at which New Zealanders can access legal firearms could be the reason.

Gun Control NZ co-founder Philippa Jasbek says the young age at which New Zealanders can access legal firearms needs to be raised.

“Because the gun licence lasts for 10 years, you could get it at 16 and join a gang after you get the licence.”

Gun Control NZ advocates for stronger gun laws in New Zealand and Jasbek said a shorter licensing period and change in the age are among the things that need to change.

“It’s quite problematic and there is data that states that once they apply (and get) a firearm, they go on to commit more crimes later on in life, when compared to those that don’t have firearms. It’s like a red flag.”

According to the Police Regulatory Impact Analysis: Arms Legislation Bill, published in 2019, “50% of first-time licence applicants are aged between 16 and 30.”

Data shows of those aged 16-19 when first issued a firearms licence, 31% had been convicted of an offence by the time they reach 20.

By the time licence holders reach the age of 30 years, 45% have been convicted of an offence.

These convictions are predominantly driving convictions with the largest proportion alcohol related driving offences. The two next biggest groups are drugs and anti-social behaviour, followed by violence related convictions.

Labour Police spokeswoman Ginny Andersen recently posed a question in Parlaiment to see how many registered gang members have firearms licences. Photo / NZME

Andersen said she was deeply concerned about the Government’s lack of transparency or seriousness about firearms safety in NZ.

“The Government is all talk and no results when it comes to gangs. Not only do we have less police on the beat than when National took office, their legislation doesn’t address the root causes of crime, like family violence, methamphetamine, mental health, and poverty.”

She said while military-style automatic weapons have been banned for over five years, the Gun Range Bill, now before the select committee creates a loophole “that enables gangs to access ammunition on gun ranges”.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell says police have been hard at work to disrupt gangs through the new National Gang Unit and local Gang Disruption Units. Photo / NZME

Mitchell said police have been hard at work to disrupt gangs through the new National Gang Unit and local Gang Disruption Units.

"Kiwis are tired of gangs having free reign to terrorise and intimidate. That's why we are giving police a range of new powers to go after gang members."








