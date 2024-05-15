One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Northland yesterday.
Police confirmed that a pedestrian died after a crash in Russell yesterday morning.
Emergency services responded to the crash, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Russell Whakapara Rd around 10.35am, a police spokesperson said.
The pedestrian died at the scene. The Serious Crash Unit attended to the crash and investigations into the circumstances of the fatal crash are ongoing.
In a separate unrelated incident police confirmed a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mackesy Road and Riverside Drive.
The crash occurred at 3.40pm and one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries, as a precaution, police said.
Traffic was affected but the road was reopened.