Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

On The Up: Pineapple, turmeric and soy among crops eyed for Northland’s primary industry future

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Tallyman Bananas' Aaron Millar (centre right) says there is still massive potential in the banana industry for boutique growers. He runs regular workshops teaching people the skills needed to grow them. Photo / Tallyman Bananas

Tallyman Bananas' Aaron Millar (centre right) says there is still massive potential in the banana industry for boutique growers. He runs regular workshops teaching people the skills needed to grow them. Photo / Tallyman Bananas

Northland’s warming climate could be the perfect opportunity to inject more than $7m into the region’s economy, according to a series of crop studies.

Regional economic development agency Northland Inc commissioned the independent studies by consultants BDO and Scarlatti as part of Pūtake Whakatupu (Foundation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save