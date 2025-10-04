Tallyman Bananas' Aaron Millar (centre right) says there is still massive potential in the banana industry for boutique growers. He runs regular workshops teaching people the skills needed to grow them. Photo / Tallyman Bananas
Northland’s warming climate could be the perfect opportunity to inject more than $7m into the region’s economy, according to a series of crop studies.
Regional economic development agency Northland Inc commissioned the independent studies by consultants BDO and Scarlatti as part of Pūtake Whakatupu (Foundationfor Growth) under the Tuputupu Grow Northland initiative.
The crops studied were pineapple, banana, mango, papaya, ginger, turmeric, soy, sunflower and moringa.
The hope was that the findings would encourage farmers and growers to consider market opportunities.
Ruakākā’s Tallyman Bananas owner Aaron Millar said the banana industry in particular was “exciting and rewarding” and there was ample room for more growers.
Tuputupu Grow Northland project lead Luke Beehre said the report findings could spell potential for further studies or trials.
The BDO report focused on mango and papaya suggested papaya in particular had the potential to generate $2.5m for a 20ha orchard.
New Zealand relied heavily on imported mango and papaya. Still, the study found developing an industry for either faced “significant challenges” such as an inexperienced workforce, yield variability and quality consistency.