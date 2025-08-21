“Drawing inspiration from the surrounding moana-to-whenua landscape, the team at Sage sources an impressive 80% of ingredients, sustainably, from local suppliers.”
They commended dishes such as the Ruakākā blue pāua, and the “glorious” Speckle Park eye fillet on a caramelised cauliflower purée with oyster mushrooms and estate greens.
“The restaurant’s commitment to showcasing Northland’s unique produce is evident in every dish crafted by executive chef Dan Fraser, a visionary dedicated to elevating the region’s culinary reputation.”
Family-run Paihia restaurant Terra managed to retain their Hat for the third year in a row, a welcome relief for the owners who say they strive for consistency and excellence each day.