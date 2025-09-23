The programme has been shortened to four days and three nights, and will have extra teachers on board as well as the ship’s staff.

But Langford said many of the tasks will be the same, including an early morning swim, a day adventure with Project Island Song and the need for chores to be completed.

The Blomfield Special School students have prepared by visiting the R. Tucker Thompson, as well as working together to fundraise.

Nineteen-year-old Lloyd Shields said he is looking forward to the challenge of cooking aboard the ship, which he expects will be more difficult than cooking in the school’s cafe, Cafe Ako.

The voyage will be his first time away from family and he hoped it would help him become a good workmate.

“I want to learn about how to be a perfect partner,” he said.

The R. Tucker Thompson is a traditional schooner, which has been running youth development programmes from its Bay of Islands base for more than 20 years.

Michael Nolan, 18, said he is most looking forward to the challenge of climbing the ship’s mast.

He was also excited about the chance to swim each morning.

Daniel Matene-Leo, 16, who is part of the Blomfield unit at Kamo High School, is also looking forward to learning how to climb.

“I’m excited about the experience and the skills we’ll learn through our trip,” he said.

“I haven’t personally climbed anything on a boat before, so I’m interested how that will go.”

Neo Calder, 20, who uses a device to communicate, said he was looking forward to spending time with his best friends.

He also hoped to have a hot chocolate aboard the ship.

Blomfield transition adviser Shahni Judkins said the trip will be a new experience for the students, with plenty of opportunities for growth and independence.

“It’s giving them a chance to challenge themselves and prove that they can do it.”

Judkins hoped the outdoor adventure will be the first of many for senior Blomfield students.

Community support has helped cover the $22,500 cost of the voyage, including an $11,000 grant from Sport Northland’s Tū Manawa fund.

Whangārei Lions Club donated $4000 and successfully applied on behalf of the school for another $4000 from Lions Clubs New Zealand’s national Heads Up for Kids fund.

Another disability community organisation has also offered support.

Judkins said the students have also done their bit, with two fundraising lunches at Cafe Ako, a stall at a recent Special Olympics basketball tournament and raffle sales.

The first All Hands on Deck programme will sail October 7 to 10.

