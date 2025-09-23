Daniel Matene-Leo (pictured from left), Michael Nolan, Neo Calder and Lloyd Shields are excited to be among the nine students sailing on R. Tucker Thompson's first All Hands On Deck programme. Photo / Denise Piper
Nine students with intellectual disabilities will set sail on the adventure of a lifetime, aboard Northland’s traditional sailing ship R. Tucker Thompson.
The Blomfield Special School students, aged between 15 and 21, will be the first to take part in the ship’s new programme, All Hands On Deck.
While theBay of Islands-based schooner has been running week-long youth development programmes for more than 20 years, students with intellectual disabilities are usually unable to attend because of the extra supervision required.
The new, inclusive, programme was the vision of youth manager Kelly Hamilton, who wanted to give opportunities to those who often miss out, said R. Tucker Thompson chief executive Catherine Langford.