“I recognised that we didn’t have an opportunity on the ‘Tucker for people who needed [courses] to be adapted.

“It was about seeing a need and knowing how impactful it would be.”

The R. Tucker Thompson team worked with Blomfield Special School in Whangārei to develop its programme for young people with intellectual or learning disabilities, called All Hands on Deck.

The sailing earlier this month was shorter than normal and had more supervision from both teachers and staff.

But Hamilton said the nine Blomfield students still did all of the activities in the standard youth development programme, just with more one-on-one support and clearer instructions.

Highlights included each student climbing the rigging and walking out on the bowsprit on the front of the ship, she said.

Kelly Hamilton helps Lloyd Shields get comfortable on the bowsprit of the R. Tucker Thompson as part of the All Hands on Deck sail.

Both were massive challenges for the young people and all had a sense of accomplishment when completed, Hamilton said.

“One said: ‘I’m not scared anymore’. Overcoming the fears and seeing the smiles was a highlight.”

Hamilton said there were lots of laughs on the trip and plenty of fun, with new experiences for the students including using a rope swing, steering the ship and going snorkelling.

The group were particularly encouraging and supportive of each other, she said.

“Everyone’s accomplishment was a great celebration. That just fills your cup right up as a crew member.”

R. Tucker Thompson chief executive Catherine Langford said the ship wants to run a similar voyage again next year, perhaps even two if funding is available.

The All Hands on Deck voyage was funded with the help of an $11,000 grant from Sport Northland’s Tū Manawa fund, $4000 from Whangārei Lions Club, $4000 from Lions Clubs New Zealand’s Heads Up 4 Kids, other charity support and fundraisers by the Blomfield students.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.