Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

On The Up: New horizons opened for students with intellectual disabilities

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Participants of the All Hands on Deck sail got to take part in all usual activities on the R. Tucker Thompson, such as jumping in the water, but extra support and safety was in place, such as all students wearing lifejackets.

Participants of the All Hands on Deck sail got to take part in all usual activities on the R. Tucker Thompson, such as jumping in the water, but extra support and safety was in place, such as all students wearing lifejackets.

A Northland sailing programme for youth with intellectual disabilities was so successful, it has paved the way for more students to follow in their wake.

Bay of Islands traditional sailing ship R. Tucker Thompson has been running week-long youth development programmes for more than 20 years, including catering for young

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save