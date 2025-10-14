“Judy’s contribution is a powerful reminder of what one person’s generosity can achieve,” said Puketī Forest Trust founding trustee Gary Bramley.
“Her gift will support long-term conservation in a way that honours her values and love for the natural world.”
Originally from Southland, Beer’s life took her around the world but it was in the Far North that she eventually settled.
She loved the natural beauty and the sense of community that prevailed.
After working as a teacher, Beer pivoted to a long and successful career in real estate, founding The Professionals real estate agency in Kerikeri and helping many families in the area into a home.
In retirement Beer found meaning in volunteering, spending countless hours helping at the SPCA and teaching at the local bridge club.
When she updated her will, it followed a conversation with her lawyer and friends that helped her think beyond volunteering.
Beer wanted to give something that would be enduring.
She considered Puketī Forest Trust’s work to be so important and close to her heart that she wanted to contribute through a long-term gift.