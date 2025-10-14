Already a subscriber? Sign in here

On The Up: Kerikeri philanthropist Judy Beer leaves $1m legacy to Puketī Forest Trust

Judy Beer was a teacher, real estate pioneer and philanthropist.

A well-known Kerikeri real estate pioneer and philanthropist has left a lasting legacy to the Far North after her recent passing.

Judy Beer left $1 million to establish the Judy Beer Fund for the benefit of the Puketi Forest Trust. Her generous bequest will help protect and restore the forest for generations to come.

The fund will be managed by Northland Community Foundation and invested with Craigs Investment Partners to provide annual income and growth.

The gift will exist in perpetuity, with the income from the interest earned each year going back to Puketī Forest Trust.