Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

On The Up: Kerikeri philanthropist Judy Beer leaves $1m legacy to Puketī Forest Trust

Sandy Myhre
Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Judy Beer was a teacher, real estate pioneer and philanthropist.

Judy Beer was a teacher, real estate pioneer and philanthropist.

A well-known Kerikeri real estate pioneer and philanthropist has left a lasting legacy to the Far North after her recent passing.

Judy Beer left $1 million to establish the Judy Beer Fund for the benefit of the Puketi Forest Trust. Her generous bequest will help protect and restore the forest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save