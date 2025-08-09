Advertisement
Pukenui Forest’s pest control success boosts birdlife and biodiversity

By
Multimedia journalist for the Northern Advocate·Northern Advocate·
7 mins to read

Pukenui Forest is full of mature native trees, waterways and is home to many taonga species. Photo / Andy Avery, Pukenui Trust

A noisy forest is a sign of a healthy forest and the decibels at Whangārei’s almost 2000-hectare semi-central native expanse are, at times, deafening.

And that’s due to the work of a dedicated team who are celebrating a record-breaking year in pest reduction at Pukenui Forest (Ngahere o Pukenui), enabling

