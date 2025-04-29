Advertisement
On The Up: Far North dancers to compete in Dubai finals

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northern Advocate·
A group of 17 young dancers from the Far North and Auckland are headed to the World Supremacy Battlegrounds competition.

Fuelled by passion and perseverance, young dancers from the Far North are making international moves. Their story embodies NZME’s editorial campaign, On The Up, that showcases uplifting stories of New Zealand success, inspiration and possibilities.

Five talented Far North youngsters are proving that distance is no barrier when it comes to pursuing a dream.

Their passion and dedication, marked by bi-weekly trips to Auckland for dance training, has propelled them and their DDF Dance Crew (Ōtāhuhu) to the World Supremacy Battlegrounds (WSB) World Finals in Dubai in July.

The 17-member strong group are set to compete against the best on the global stage, including Parris Gobel’s renowned Duchesses Dance Crew.

DDF founder Alannah Curtis (Ngāti Kahu te Patu, Ngā Puhi), who started her dance studio out of a garage, said they were excited to represent New Zealand abroad.

“It used to be the biggest dance competition in the southern hemisphere when it was held in Australia.

“This is the first year it’s being held in Dubai, it’s a massive move and really exciting for the kids.”

The DDF Dance Crew (Ōtāhuhu) won top honours at the World Supremacy Battlegrounds competition, securing a spot in the finals in Dubai.
Curtis believed they would do well in the competition as her team was passionate and dedicated.

“I think we will do an amazing job, the kids have shown a lot of hard work and loyalty and I think they have what it takes to go all the way.

“I feel it will be surreal for them and for me it’s extra special because I get to see my two daughters perform and my 17 amazing kids, and I get to be on stage.

“I don’t know how to express how that feels, it’s pretty massive,” Curtis said.

The trip will be pricey but they were working hard to make it happen.

“We are trying everything possible to make it a reality. The parents are very hands-on and also doing everything they can.”

Among the fundraising is a Givealittle campaign, bake sales and some of the dancers are even busking to raise funds.

Sixteen-year-old Peyton Baker, from Kerikeri, started dancing aged 5.

“Ever since then it has been my passion. It’s a way to express myself and going to Dubai because of it is crazy. I am so excited.

“I am really happy that I am able to share this moment with my team. It’s what we love and what we do as a team, I am really excited for us.”

Peyton’s mum Michelle said travelling to Auckland for practice was no easy feat.

“She is amazing, she is the bomb and stands out ... for Peyton to have this opportunity is amazing.

“She has grown into such an amazing person and it has given her so much independence.”

Daina Tom’s daughter Maia also travels from the Far North to Auckland.

Daina was equally excited to see her daughter shine doing something she loves.

“It’s so overwhelming. I have four kids and she is the only one that dances. Just seeing her growth really pushes me to keep trying on my end.”

