A group of 17 young dancers from the Far North and Auckland are headed to the World Supremacy Battlegrounds competition.
Fuelled by passion and perseverance, young dancers from the Far North are making international moves. Their story embodies NZME’s editorial campaign, On The Up, that showcases uplifting stories of New Zealand success, inspiration and possibilities.
Five talented Far North youngsters are proving that distance is no barrier when it comes to pursuing a dream.
Their passion and dedication, marked by bi-weekly trips to Auckland for dance training, has propelled them and their DDF Dance Crew (Ōtāhuhu) to the World Supremacy Battlegrounds (WSB) World Finals in Dubai in July.
The 17-member strong group are set to compete against the best on the global stage, including Parris Gobel’s renowned Duchesses Dance Crew.