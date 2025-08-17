Although he hit a speed bump when his card declined, much to his own amusement.

Three failed cards and a bit of cash later he was back on track.

He rated the pie a “solid” 8.5 out of 10, saying there will be no 10s in his series.

“When you give anyone a 10 there’s only one place they can go and that’s down.”

His next bite was into a baked piece “of brilliance” - a raspberry bun and cream bun crammed into one.

“Oh my God, this is unbelievable. This is nine-and-a-half. Seriously,” the celebrity chef raved.

Hikurangi Home Cookery manager Lenore Jellick says the bakery's secret to success is keeping the Kiwi classics on the shelves. Photo / Brodie Stone

Brown’s glowing review was proof to the bakery’s manager, Lenore Jellick, that their dedication to keeping the old school classics on the shelves has paid off.

When asked what it meant to have such great feedback, Jellick grew emotional.

Chef Al Brown is a chef, restaurateur and TV presenter. Photo / NZME

The bakery was a family affair and they were all passionate about what they did.

So what does it take to capture the attention of one of the country’s most revered chefs?

Lenore Jellick, manager at Hikurangi Home Cookery, says their selection of pies tend to fly out the door. Photo / Brodie Stone

“It’s old school,” Jellick said.

“They go, ‘oh I remember this when I was younger’.”

Perfectly golden pies line a warmer, none of the classics missing as steak and kidney, potato top, mince are all on offer.

Expertly crafted cakes were ready to be purchased. So were a selection of quiches. Then there were the rows of doughnuts, buns, slices, cakes, lamingtons and more.

It’s a typical small-town bakery that New Zealanders love.

Jellick said they had a loyal customer base who travelled from other suburbs or came in on their way north to sample a treat or two.

Their other bakery in Tikipunga is another favourite for locals, she said.

Lenore Jellick says the doughnuts are another popular staple at Hikurangi Home Cookery. Photo / Brodie Stone

Al Brown’s not the only celebrity they’ve had visit their Hikurangi spot either.

Psychic Kelvin Cruickshank liked a bite to eat there and broadcaster Duncan Garner too.

“People just love their good old Kiwi pies and stuff,” Jellick said.

Brown had come in a few months earlier, asking permission to start the video series.

Customers had come in after the first video was posted, excitedly sharing they had seen their favourite spot featured, Jellick said.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.