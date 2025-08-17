Advertisement
On The Up: Celebrity chef Al Brown has a taste for Hikurangi Home Cookery treats

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Lenore Jellick says keeping the classic treats on the shelves is the secret to the Hikurangi Home Cookery's success. Photo / Brodie Stone

Just off State Highway 1 north of Whangārei sits Hikurangi Home Cookery – a small-town bakery that sells all the Kiwi classics.

Their goods are so delicious that celebrity chef Al Brown has decided to start a TikTok video series documenting him as he tastes every single item.

