“Fishing and boating are so popular in New Zealand, but accessibility is almost non-existent,” he said.

He believed access the ocean could have life-changing impacts on people.

“It’s just pure therapy. It really is,” he said.

Some of the people who will get to board the vessel have never been on the ocean in their lives while others who may have been injured and are unable to do what they love, such as fishing, will be able to get back to it.

“It’s all about improving the quality of life,” Pearce said.

There will be adaptive fishing gear, a fully accessible bathroom and other facilities.

The boat was purchased in May and has already undergone mechanical and electrical surveys.

Pearce said it was going to be a lot of work to repurpose the vessel but the hope was to have it up and running by this summer.

It will be berthed at Marsden Cove Marina.

Pearce said the boat “belongs to the community” given the input from the local website designer for the charity to those working on the boat.

He said future plans were to add overnight adventures and dolphin viewing.

“A lot of people with disabilities have never been away from home,” he said.

There was also the possibility of diving.

Pearce said the charity was looking for local businesses and community members to show their support by donating to a Givealittle page.

He said disability organisations were welcome to start contacting them with queries.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.