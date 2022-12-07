Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Off-spec jet fuel at Marsden Point first such issue since closure of refinery

Imran Ali
By
4 mins to read
Off-specification imported jet fuel at Marsden Point has forced oil companies to ration supplies during a peak air travel season. Photo / Tania Whyte

Off-specification imported jet fuel at Marsden Point has forced oil companies to ration supplies during a peak air travel season. Photo / Tania Whyte

A quality deviation in jet fuel shipped into Marsden Point that could affect air travel was the first such problem detected since the refinery closed, the company managing the import terminal said.

An “off-specification” load

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate