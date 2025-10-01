Over July and August, NZTA issued 74,364 infringement notices, pretty much the same as the same period in 2024. These had a dollar value of $4.78 million, which will go into the Crown Consolidated Fund.

Speed limits have bounced around between different governments over the past few years.

This latest move fulfils the Coalition Government agreement to reinstate previously reduced speed limits, but to increase enforcement of new higher limits.

When you consider the highest speed clocked on these new cameras is 204km/h, there is little doubt that catching and penalising recidivist speeders will make for safer roads.

While NZTA has taken over fixed cameras, trailers and unmarked SUVs, police will still have speed guns and prosecute speeders on local roads and non-state highways.

So, this latest move just ups the ante on drivers who speed.

We are still behind Australia in using technology, to make our roads safer.

While the All Blacks versus the Wallabies becomes a more even contest, the Aussies are well ahead in using AI-powered image technology, to monitor the use of mobile phones and fastening of seatbelts by car drivers.

Since 2019 in New South Wales, most Australian states now use transportable and fixed AI detection camera systems, with Queensland being the state which really takes this seriously.

In Queensland, the Mobile Phone and Seatbelt Technology (MPST) program, uses artificial intelligence image recognition technology on nine devices simultaneously, to scan millions of vehicles.

The metrics are eye watering. In 2024 there were 208 million assessments. From these, 137,000 offences were flagged, with 114,000 fines issued and $137M of revenue generated.

In Queensland, not wearing a seat belt costs $1209 plus four demerit points, with additional penalties for any passenger not properly restrained.

The outcome of the MPST technology penalty regime is comparatively invasive.

Consequently, concerns have been raised about privacy and ethical issues. The system photographs a wide range of road users including travellers from different states and countries.

The question arises about how this information is stored and protected from access or scrutiny.

As well, questions about erroneous facial recognition systems, and insufficient “ human in the loop” processes, mean some questions about wrongful penalties.

However, it is stressed that actual penalty decisions are always made by people.

It is well recognised that on-road driver decisions such as speeding or using a cellphone may cause a crash, but the survivability of that crash will depend on whether or not the driver and passengers are seatbelt restrained.

Every motor vehicle crash involves three collisions. The first is the vehicle collision. The second is the human collision as the body moves forward at the same speed prior to the crash. The third is the internal collision as the body stops and the internal organs still move forward colliding with other organs or the skeletal system.

So why would you not wear a seatbelt?

Coincidentally, if your Government is upgrading your speed camera systems, why would you not go the whole hog and detect other unsafe driver behaviours using available mobile phone and seatbelt technology.

Let’s hope the All Blacks keep ahead of the Wallabies, because in relation to road safety matters, we are still well behind the Aussies.