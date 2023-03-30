Mandla, the only black leopard in New Zealand, has been euthanised due to a rapid decline in health. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary has lost one of its beloved big cats due to a rapid decline in health.

Mandla - New Zealand’s only black leopard - was euthanised this week after his health declined over the past couple of weeks.

“We made the very sad decision to let him sleep. Mandla was just over 20 years old and until this, he had been active and engaged with us in his very special Manni personality ways,” the park said in a social media post.

“It was clear it was time to ensure he did not suffer and our options were very limited. This was an incredibly difficult decision but the best for Manni. We hope he’s enjoying his favourite coffee, and chillin in his hammock.

“We feel the loss deeply. It is up to us to give our best care and ensure the animals in our care do not suffer. Rest easy Mandla, you are loved and missed.”

The park has nine African lions, six Barbary lions - extinct in the wild - and two Bengal tigers.

The High Court early this month ordered Big Cats Limited, the company which ran the Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary, be put into involuntary liquidation over significant tax debt, just over a year after it opened to the public.

Big Cats Ltd operated the park, and money for operational expenses and asset investment came from Bolton Equities.

Russell Fildes, national manager of the Insolvency and Trustee Service, said the Official Assignee, who is the liquidator, is still in the early stages of the liquidation administration, which includes realising the assets of Big Cats Limited and receiving claims from creditors.

The liquidator’s first report will include more details about the liquidation administration, and is due on April 4.

Creditors who may have claims over assets owned by Big Cats are being asked to contact the Official Assignee.

A Givealittle page created by park supporter Chris Thomas to cover the cats’ supplements, medication, skeleton staff and other expenses had raised $2734 by 11 am yesterday.

The park needs about $9000 a week to cover all its expenses.



