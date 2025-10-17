“We all live in this community and to leave it unprotected for that hour is scary, but the reality is that it’s regularly unprotected whether it’s through staffing shortages or whether it’s through a lack of functioning appliances.”

Fire and Emergency deputy national commander Megan Stiffler dismissed the argument, saying there was a network of trucks that moved around the country.

The whole network was stopped today.

Otto said that, after 14 years with Fire and Emergency, “We’re wearing pretty much very similar equipment, riding the same trucks, doing the same job ... where are we moving forward?”

Whangārei NZPFU president Paul Ballentine said the decision to strike was a last resort.

“Hopefully, it will motivate Fenz to come back with a fair and reasonable offer.”

Firefighters walked off the job for an hour today, calling for better pay, support and appliances. Photo / Reuben Otto

An increased workload had members doing long hours, particularly as they were often asked to cover volunteer stations, he said.

He felt the pay offer was simply not enough.

“Some of our staff are on the lowest base rates for the whole of Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

“It feels like we’re going backwards.”

He noted the struggles around occupational cancer claims with ACC.

He said firefighting was one of the most carcinogenic professions, yet there was no presumptive legislation to automatically cover eligible members.

“At the moment, you have to go in front of a toxicology panel. It only meets like three or four times a year.

“We’ve had firefighters die before their case gets in front of it.”

Additionally, every day felt as if it brought trouble with fire engines, which took away from vital training, Ballentine said.

He said the Whangārei station’s hazmat command unit had been off the road for the past three days because of a broken part.

Stiffler said it was disappointing that strike action had been taken, considering there was a revised offer ready to go.

She said NZPFU members had taken strike action before the offer could be brought to the table, and encouraged members to return “without the threat to public endangerment”.

Fire and Emergency needed to carefully balance sustainable public spending with a reasonable offer.

A lot of work had been done since Fire and Emergency was formed in 2017.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve seen an increase in the volume of trucks. Things are moving,” she said.

The organisation was looking at improving health monitoring and other prevention systems.

She urged members to return to negotiations and call off additional strike action planned for October 31.

“I want to see our firefighters get this settled because they can get on and do the job they do best.”

The Employment Relations Authority has granted urgency to Fire and Emergency’s application for facilitation, with mediation required before October 28.

