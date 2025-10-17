Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

NZPFU strike: Whangārei career firefighters strike over pay and workload

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Northland's only paid firefighters took strike action today as negotiations with Fire and Emergency NZ stalled. Photo / Brodie Stone

Northland's only paid firefighters took strike action today as negotiations with Fire and Emergency NZ stalled. Photo / Brodie Stone

Northland’s only paid firefighters walked off the job today in protest at what they say is a poor pay offer made worse by increased workload and continuing problems with fire engines.

Fire and Emergency NZ offered a 5.1% pay increase over the next three years, and says a revised

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save