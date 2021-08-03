Nursing graduates off to join Whangārei Hospital fresh out of polytech

Nursing graduates Chantelle Thompson and Rene Kalkoff at NorthTec to start at Whangārei Hospital in August. Photo / Supplied

Nursing graduates Chantelle Thompson and Rene Kalkoff at NorthTec to start at Whangārei Hospital in August. Photo / Supplied

Straight from the classroom into the ward – if everything goes to plan, that will be the new reality for two Whāngarei nursing graduates who just celebrated their last day at polytech.

The last hurdle for Chantelle Thompson and Rene Kalkoff along with 38 budding nurses will be the test results from the final exam.

But those results are under a lucky star: "We will get our results on Friday, August 13," Thompson (Ngātiwai), 32, said.

"On Monday, August 16 we are meant to start work."

She is excited to join the nursing staff at Whāngarei Hospital after what she described as a well-supported time at one of Northland's major tertiary education providers, NorthTec.

Thompson said before enrolling she was worried about her capability to study so she took a course to help her ease back into the learning environment before she committed to the three-year Bachelor of Nursing.

Even though it was intense to complete assignment after assignment with three children at home, Thompson wanted to make the most of her studies and took on extra tasks on the way.

NorthTec farewelled 40 nursing graduates at an emotional ceremony in Te Puna o Te Mātauranga marae at the Raumanga campus. Photo / Supplied

"It wasn't only about getting through the degree but also about meeting people."

It was good to have established a network before stepping into the field.

As Māori representative of the National Student Unit, Thompson surveyed how well nursing students across the country felt supported by their schools during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

She said the outcome was mostly positive and also rated NorthTec's response to the pandemic as mostly good.

"They were adjusting as we were," Thompson said. "There is a lot of online learning for our course anyway."

The learning isn't quite over yet; after six months Thompson and Kalkoff will join the Northland DHB's Nurse Entry to Practice (NETP) programme, which will mean another year of papers and studies.

For Kalkoff, the main focus is on the transition from theory to practice, which can be hard.

"All our tutors are nurses who have worked in the field. It makes it easier for us when we're on the ward because we can relate to their stories."

She said to take the stress out of the transition, Kalkoff gained some work experience in the hospital as a health care assistant.

However, starting as a registered nurse was a completely different hat.

"They talk about the knowledge to practice gap." The NETP programme is designed to close that gap for graduate nurses.

Kalkoff will start on Ward 4, the surgical ward. She will care for pre- and post-operation patients.

"For some patients, their time at the hospital can be very traumatic. I want to try and walk with time to make it as best as possible. I want to give back to the community and be part of a profession that is about caring and kindness."

Eleven of Thompson and Kalkoff's fellow NorthTec graduates were part of a new 18-month diploma that was launched last year in collaboration with the Northland DHB.

The Enrolled Nursing programme is for Northland nurses who do not have a current practising certificate and want to re-enter the workforce and was launched to help tackle Northland's nursing shortage.