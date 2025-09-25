Advertisement
Northpower working to restore power in Kaipara settlement Pahi after overnight outage

Brodie Stone
A power pole fell into a creek at Pahi overnight, leaving more than 200 homes without power until about midday. Photo / Northpower

Northpower is working to restore power to the small Kaipara settlement of Pahi after a pole fell into a creek overnight.

Crews have replaced the pole, but 239 homes are still without power.

According to the Northpower website, power was interrupted at 6pm, meaning residents were left without power overnight.

