Northpower working to restore power in Kaipara settlement Pahi after overnight outage

Northpower is working to restore power to the small Kaipara settlement of Pahi after a pole fell into a creek overnight.

Crews have replaced the pole, but 239 homes are still without power.

According to the Northpower website, power was interrupted at 6pm, meaning residents were left without power overnight.

“Given the extent of the work required, we estimate that power will be restored by lunchtime today,” an update on the website said.

“We understand this may be inconvenient and truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to restore services as quickly and safely as possible.”