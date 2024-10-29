Perhaps more unsettling is the sound of footsteps late at night despite no one being up, and lights flickering on of their own accord.
“One night, I locked up the bar and put on the alarms, turned everything off and went upstairs and I got a phone call at 4am from my friend driving past, he does logging trucks, and he said ‘I’m sorry to ring so early but is there something going on at the pub?’ and I said ‘no’ and he said, ‘all the downstairs lights are on’.”
Jackson went to investigate and found that the entire downstairs area including outside was lit up.
What’s strange was that once the alarms are set and lights are off, no one goes downstairs.
And when he inquired with guests and staff the next morning, there was no logical explanation.
While the building is old and it’s difficult to decipher what is paranormal or simply just the creak of a floorboard, he can’t help but wonder.
The most telling moment for Jackson was when a guest - who was also a medium - identified the room herself.
“She said, can I pick which room I think it is? And she went straight to room 14 and stood outside. And she said ‘This is the one. This is the room’.”
A team who investigated the alleged activity in 2017 were unable to provide - or debunk the theory.
His brother, Robin, was the one to debunk the decades-long mystery.
“He was having a hell of a lot of fun. He’d ride his bike to where the playground is now, usually at dusk, sometimes later. It was a well-known courting place, and when he’d see a couple going down the track he’d scoot ahead of them, make ghost noises and shine a light on them.
“I used to see him come home on his bike, a big smirk on his face,” Robin said.
A mystery that haunted Whangārei for nearly 50 years is well worth a mention even if debunked, don’t you think?