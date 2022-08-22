Northland boxer Mea Motu shows the form that saw her win with a fourth-round TKO against Thai featherweight Thanchanok Phanan on Friday. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Undefeated Northland boxer Mea "the Nightmea" Motu has added another title to her collection as she shapes up for a world title shot.

Motu, who is from Kaitaia, but boxes out of Auckland, delivered another one of her trademark explosive performances on Friday night inside Auckland's ABA Stadium, with the 32-year-old defeating Thailand's Thanchanok Phanan with a fourth-round TKO win.

Motu controlled the bout from the opening bell, with Phanan struggling from the outset to handle the power and speed of Motu's combinations. After Motu continued to land heavy shots and with Phanan unable to land anything of note, the referee stepped in to wave the contest off at the mid-point of the scheduled eight-round bout.

The victory saw Motu capture the PBC International Featherweight Championship while taking her record to 13-0, (6 KOs). The Peach Boxing fighter was pleased with her performance and was impressed with the grit that Phanan displayed inside the ring.

" I felt really good. I was just getting the feeling of it like I just found myself in that fourth round, and I was ready to go. I had found that second wave," Motu said.

Mea Motu goes for the body in her bout against Thai boxer Thanchanok Phanan. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

"She was definitely strong, which surprised me. She ate a lot of shots, and she could take my power. So that was really good because most people can't."

Friday's bout was the first time that Motu, a natural super bantamweight, had competed against someone close to her actual weight. The Northland boxer weighed in at her preferred weight class for this contest, as she saw it as a chance to gain experience fighting as a super bantamweight before competing overseas.

"I didn't struggle with the weight cut, and I didn't feel it in the ring," Motu explains.

"I am so used to being the smaller one, and someone hitting me, and then I react, but this time was a lot different. I could not even feel her punches."

The win was made even more special for Motu after several family members made the trip down from Kaitāia to watch the "Nightmea" in action.

"To have my family come down from Kaitāia means the world. They surprised me. I did not expect them to come down. So, that was heartwarming. It really touched me, and I was so proud to have them here."

After the fight, Motu's trainer Isaac Peach made it clear who he wanted Motu to fight next and also when and where he wanted the matchup to take place.

"The Kambosos card is coming up, and we want to fight "Sugar Neekz" on that card," Peach said"

The rematch between Australia's George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney, the unified lightweight champion of the world, takes place on October 16 in Melbourne.

The bout promises to be one of the biggest boxing events of the year, and a slot on the undercard would be a fitting theatre to host a world title bout between Motu and Cherneka "Sugar Neekz" Johnson - the IBF Super Bantamweight World Champion.

Northland's Mea Motu celebrates victory over Thailand's Thanchanok Phanan in Auckland on Friday. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

While a world title shot is Motu's target, she knows that whatever happens, it will not be long before she finds herself lacing up her gloves and stepping back into the ring.

"I just want to get any fight that I can get. I'll get on it, but definitely in my weight. I want to fight at my weight or featherweight."