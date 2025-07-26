Advertisement
Northland’s Lani Daniels set for world title clash with Claressa Shields

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

IBF Light Heavyweight Champion Lani Daniels.

From the rural hills of Pipiwai to the bright lights of Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, Northlander Lani Daniels is preparing for the biggest fight of her career.

Tomorrow the reigning IBF Light Heavyweight Champion will step up in weight to challenge America’s undefeated Claressa Shields — the undisputed women’s heavyweight

