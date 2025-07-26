From the rural hills of Pipiwai to the bright lights of Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, Northlander Lani Daniels is preparing for the biggest fight of her career.
Tomorrow the reigning IBF Light Heavyweight Champion will step up in weight to challenge America’s undefeated Claressa Shields — the undisputed women’s heavyweightworld champion, who holds all four major titles.
While Daniels currently holds one of the four major belts in her division, a win in Detroit would make her the first New Zealander to unify all four heavyweight world titles.
“I’m not just representing myself,” Daniels said in a recent promotional clip.
“I’m representing my whānau, my hapū, my iwi, and all the wāhine toa who never got the chance to be seen.”
Of Ngāti Hine and Ngāpuhi descent, affiliated with Te Orewai hapū in Te Tai Tokerau, Daniels is known for giving back to her community through free boxing training for youth in Pipiwai and in Whangārei.
A trained mental health nurse, she came to that profession and to boxing after personal struggles she suffered as a teen and in her early 20s following the death of her younger brother to leukaemia.
“Boxing saved my life,” Daniels has reportedly said. “It gave me purpose, discipline, and a way to give back.”
Under the guidance of coach Dion McNabney at Nabby’s Boxing Gym, Daniels became a two-time New Zealand amateur champion.
She made her professional debut in 2017, defeating fellow Northlander Trish Vaka by unanimous decision. Two months later, she beat Vaka again to claim her first national title — the NZPBA Light Heavyweight title.
After a brief retirement in 2022 due to burnout, Daniels returned stronger than ever, eventually capturing both the IBF World Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight titles.
